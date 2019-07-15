Talcher: In a bizarre development at Kalei Upper Primary School of Parjang block, 19 students are reported to have fallen sick after taking the mid-day meal, Saturday. When the condition of two sick students turned critical, they were admitted to Talcher Sub-divisional Hospital.

According to sources, the other 17 students were sent back home, after giving preliminary treatment at the local hospital. About 70 students are studying at the Kalei UP School, who were given mid-day meal at 10 am as the school was to be closed after some time.

However, while going back home, one girl student named Sibasini Bhutia of Class VI fell on the road and another girl student named Sahili Bhutia of Class VII had severe stomach pain and her head started reeling. They were immediately rushed to the hospital by family members.

After a while, when some more students – Kajol Jena, Libra Jena, Rishi Jena, Salina Jena, Sagari Jena, Utpal Jena, Selina Khatua, Laxmisri Mahabhoi, Payal Khatua, Supriya Makata, Soham Mahabhoi, Sunil Bhutia and Rudra Jena – had complained of similar symptoms, they were taken to the Talcher Sub-divisional Hospital.

When asked, the school headmaster in-charge Pramod Behera said, “A spider had fallen into the rice pot, which caused such an unwarranted situation”.

On being informed, Parjang block chairman Akshaya Kumar Behera visited the hospital to enquire about the health of sick students. Talcher police have started preliminary investigations into the matter.

