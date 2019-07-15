New Delhi: Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is going steady at the Indian box office, and has registered business of over Rs 73 crore since its release July 4.

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame”. .

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” collected Rs 61.06 crore in its opening week. The film minted Rs. 2.6 crore on Friday, Rs 4.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.80 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 73.16 crore (nett),” revealed the film’s publicity unit.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh feels the Hollywood film has done exceptionally well, considering the cricket World Cup was on in full swing at the time of its release.

“‘Spider-Man Far From Home’ braves new and holdover titles as well as cricket matches, yet does well in Weekend 2,” he tweeted.

The film released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. Hollands co-stars with Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau, among others.