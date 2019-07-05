New Delhi: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has registered a business of Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day in India.

The film released Thursday.

According to the film’s publicist, despite opening on a non-holiday, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ collected Rs 12.10 crore gross (Net: Rs 10.05 crore).

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ casts its web at the box office. Embarks on a flying start. It opens in double digits and is the biggest opener in the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise India business,” trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India… #SpiderManFarFromHome casts its web at the BO… Embarks on a flying start… Thu ₹ 10.05 cr Nett BOC [1945 screens]. India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 12.10 cr. #SpiderMan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau, among others.

IANS