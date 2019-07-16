Cuttack: Three persons were tested positive for dengue even as a special ward for the vector-borne disease was put in place at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here Tuesday.

According to Medicine department assistant professor Sripad Mohanty, a 50-bed ward has been set up on the third floor of the Casualty complex.

“On the first day, three persons were tested positive for dengue out of the 69 blood samples collected for the purpose. While two victims hail from Bhadrak, another dengue positive is from Deogarh,” Mohanty said.