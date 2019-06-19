Storytelling is an art form. Writers spend days, months even years to conceptualise an idea before penning it down using the most beautiful of words to thread their story.

But have you ever read a tale that is just six words long?

Comic and animation writer Gail Simone recently took to social media and posed a fun but daunting challenge for the internet. She asked her followers on Twitter if they could come up with a horror story using just six words. Impossible? Check again.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun. Write a horror story in six words.Please use hashtag #SixWordHorror.”

She even went on to share a few examples of what she meant to get the creative juices flowing.

"Sorry I missed you! Signed, Death."#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

We should have buried him deeper.#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

The internet soon took on the challenge giving birth to some masterpieces that even Stephen King would be proud of. Here are a few examples:

My skeleton was still mostly inside. #SixWordHorror — Chris Algoo (@ChrisAlgoo) June 17, 2019

Everyone can see your chat history. #SixWordHorror — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) June 17, 2019

