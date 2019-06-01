Colombo: Heavy rains are expected in Sri Lanka due to the southwest monsoon forming over the country, the Meteorology Department said Friday.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 millimetres are expected in some districts while several spells of showers will occur in northwestern and central provinces, Colombo, Gampaha, the outskirts of the capital and Kegalle district, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There may be temporary local strong winds during thundershowers. The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity,” the department said.