Puri: Exposing security loopholes at Srimandir here, a photo of the temple interiors went viral on social media Thursday.

As per the allegation, Patara Bisoyi servitor Ashok Patra had taken a selfie at the Jagamohan of Mahalaxmi temple on Srimandir premises and uploaded it on his social media account.

In the picture, some Patara Bisoyi servitors of Srimandir are seen preparing sacred threads for Lord Jagannath, sources said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had banned the use of mobile phones, cameras and other electronic gadgets on Srimandir premises on security grounds. It has put up some signage at the Lions’ Gate of the shrine to make devotees aware of the ban.

Moreover, the temple administration has asked the security personnel to prevent devotees from carrying phones and other gadgets into the shrine. However, the order was not complied with.

“We would take action against the Patara Bisoyi servitor after probing the incident,” said an official of the temple administration.