Puri: The Orissa High Court appointed amicus curiae on Srimandir renovation, NK Mohanty, recently visited the 12th century shrine and took stock of various repair works.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) recently carried out some repair work at Srimandir as some structures of the shrine had been damaged by cyclonic storm Fani May 3.

Two lion statues had come off from the main temple of Srimandir when a portion of the damaged iron scaffolding hit the structure during the storm. Similarly, the statue of Jay at the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir and the pinnacle (kalas) of temple Bhogamandap were also damaged by the tropical storm.

The ASI and the temple administration have recently installed new statues of Jay and Vijay at the Lions’ Gate. They have also carried out other repair works.

According to sources, the amicus curiae also observed the functioning of a crack meter installed at the Natamandap on Srimandir precincts. The ASI has installed the crack meter to study some cracks on the beam of Natamandap.

“Some structures of Srimandir had sustained damages during the cyclone. The ASI and the SJTA have repaired the structures. We would inform the issue to the HC by submitting an affidavit by June-end,” Mohanty told the media.