Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for the second season of “TED Talks” here.

“TED Talks India: Nayi Soch”, the first season, was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to “ideas worth spreading”. It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED’s signature format of short, powerful talks.

It marked the first time TED was collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series, featuring original “TED Talks” in Hindi.

As for the new season of the STAR Plus show, Shah Rukh shot the first episode for it Monday.

The first season was shot at the Yash Raj Films Studio. But this time, the shoot is taking place at the Filmistan Studios, a source said .

Some of the names likely to feature in the second season are acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life has inspired Deepika Padukone’s next film “Chhapaak”, and actress Tanushree Dutta, who opened the floodgates of India’s #MeToo movement, source said.

“TED Talks 2” may go on air in the second half of 2019.

“The Hundred-Foot Journey” producer Juliet Blake, head of Television for TED Talks, is currently in India to curate the speakers and themes for the new season.

