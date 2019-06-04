Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan called his three children — Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam — his “trio of sugar, spice and everything nice”. Shah Rukh on Monday evening shared a photograph of his three children on Twitter. In the image, Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam are seen holding each other and smiling at the camera.

The “Chennai Express” star captioned the image: “My trio of sugar and spice and everything nice… and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”

The 53-year-old star married his wife Gauri Khan in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They welcomed Aaryan in 1997 and their daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s “Zero”, which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.