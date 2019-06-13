Melbourne: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be the chief guest at this year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the festival organisers announced Thursday.

Helmed by the Victorian government, Australia, the IFFM is back for its 10th edition in the cultural city and will celebrate ‘courage’ as its central theme.

Khan said he is honoured and delighted to accept the invitation.

“An industry of our magnitude and diversity deserves to be celebrated with great passion and fervour, which is what the festival embodies,” he said.

“I’m particularly pleased with the theme of the festival this year which is courage, an emotion that resonates with storytellers who really have the might to change the society and the world. I have had great memories of shooting for ‘Chak De! India’ in Melbourne and look forward to being back again, this time to celebrate Indian cinema,” the actor said in a statement.

Khan will open the IFFM August 8 along with the other festival guests and in the company of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.

The festival will run through August 17.

PTI