Mumbai: After the debacle of ‘Zero’, fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting for him to announce his next movie. He was supposed to do ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ but the movie is clearly not happening anytime soon.

Some days back, news came out that Farah Khan is planning to do three remakes i.e. of ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Hum’ and ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gadi’. Sources informed that Farah Khan is prepping for the remake of ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and it might star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

The two share a great working relationship and have delivered hits like ‘Main Hoon Naa’ and ‘Happy New Year’. She has also spoken about the film to Katrina Kaif. Since she is busy with the promotions for her film ‘Bharat’, she will chat about it in detail later.

On the work front, Katrina has ‘Sooryavanshi’ in her kitty. She has worked with Farah Khan before in ‘Tees Maar Khan’ which flopped at the box office.