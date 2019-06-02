Dumka (Jharkhand): A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in this district of Jharkhand early Sunday, police said.

At least five ultras also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter, but they retreated into the forest of Taldangal where a search operation has been launched, Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh told mediapersons.

The Maoists fired on the joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police around 3.30am after noticing the personnel, who also retaliated.

During the shootout, five SSB personnel suffered bullet injuries and one of them identified as Niraj Chetry, a resident of Sonitpur district in Assam, died. Of the four others, Rajesh Kumar Rai and Karan Kumar were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment, while Sonu Kumar and Satish Gujar have been admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, a statement by the SSB said.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das paid his tribute to the deceased jawan and said the entire state is with the bereaved family. He said the state is committed to root out the Maoist menace.

PTI