Chennai: DMK President M.K. Stalin Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK government to take a policy decision not to allow hydro-carbon exploration in the state.

Speaking in the assembly, he, citing the assurance of state Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam that sanction will not be given for hydrocarbon projects, said the government should take a policy decision as the house is in session now.

Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said that a tense situation prevails in the delta region owing to the hydrocarbon projects.

He also cited Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s reply to parliamentary question that agreements have been signed with two parties for hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu and a total of seven projects have been allocated for the state.

Responding to this, Shanmugam said the state government will not permit projects that would affect farmers.