Many celebrities are active on various social media. The platform not only makes them directly available to the fans but also helps them in promoting various projects online.

Take a look at top five Indian celebs who are avid social media users:

Amitabh Bachchan:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user. Bachchan Saab believes in making his opinion count on the social media platform, and undoubtedly his fans and followers love to follow him everywhere. He has an awesome 16. 3million followers as of now. Keep tweeting Big B!

Shah Rukh Khan:

‘Badshah’ of Bollywood is truly a king, even on social media. The king of romance boasts of an 14.6 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. We love it SRK, keep us updated!

Salman Khan:

The ruling Khan has about 13. 3 million followers on Twitter and is inching closer to meet the target set high by senior Bachchan and SRK. Right from promoting his films or his friends’ films—the actor does it online. He even posts things or events related to the Being Human foundation on his Twitter/FB handle to keep the fans in loop.

Priyanka Chopra:

PC believes in sharing each and every detail of her projects with her fans. She too is an avid player on social media. Her shoot posts, pictures, and other details are really liked by the viewers. The actress enjoys a humble 10.6 million followers on Twitter. Keep going PeeCee!