Bhubaneswar: State minister for MSME, Energy, Industries and Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Wednesday reiterated that development of the start-up ecosystem in Odisha remains the top priority of the government and that the next phase of the programme would be expanded to districts by establishing Start-up Development Cells. Mishra said all possible support would be given to start-ups to scale up their ventures.

LN Gupta, the ACS, MSME department, said that over the last 26 months, 433 start-ups have registered with Startup Odisha, of which 138 are women-led start-ups. Gupta added that 84 grants have been awarded to recognised start-ups and incubators. Besides, 12 Incubators and 13 Nodal Agencies are working to assist the start-ups recognised with the Start-up Odisha.

Start-ups such as Phoenix Robotix (IOT), SakRobotix (Robotics Education), Aether Innovations (FoodTech) , Epsum Labs (IOT), Udiyate Technologies (AI), One World Healthcare, MedTel (Healthcare), and Novolutions Food & Beverages demonstrated their innovative products to the minister.

Director of Industries department P Nath and start-up Evangelist P Biswal said there were plans to organise a National Level Start-up Conclave-cum-Grand Challenge this year. It was decided to organise a ‘Start-up Job Mela’ to connect start-ups as recruiters and talent available from different technical institutions after the request was made by start-ups.

It was also decided to organise a demonstration of Emergency Communication System and Urban Flood Monitoring System developed by startups to OSDMA.