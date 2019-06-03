Bhubaneswar: Following the approval by the state government to the proposal of increasing undergraduate and post-graduate seats by 10 per cent in all state-run medical colleges, the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Odisha, has written a letter to all the heads of medical colleges.

The DMET Umakanta Satpathy has written to the deans and principals of different medical colleges to apply at the Medical Council of India (MCI) by June 7 for an increase in number of seats as the final decision relating to the increase in seats lies with the Council.

The move will help increase the number of seats in the state-run medical colleges, including SCB, from this academic session 2019-20. The UG seats will increase by 25 at SCB Medical College in Cuttack. A total of 275 candidates will get admission in the MBBS programme.

Similarly, a total of 25 seats will be increased for UG courses in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur whereas VIMSAR in Burla will get an additional 15 seats. There will be an increase of 10 seats each in medical colleges in Koraput, Bolangir, Baripada and Balasore.

Meanwhile, permission has been granted for hiking the seats by 26 for admission into PG courses in SCB Medical College for the academic session 2020-21. The PG seats will also be increased in VIMSAR and MKCG Medical College.