Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday held a brainstorming session of state-level leaders and all MP and MLA candidates to gear up for the vote counting day (May 23).

State BJP president Basant Panda said, “The main aim and objective of today’s workshop is to discuss about the party’s role in the upcoming counting procedure. All party election agents, MP and MLA candidates have assembled here for discussion and training on how to carry out correct calculation of each round of the counting from time to time,” he said.

The session also discussed correct ways to submit correct information of election expenditure to the Election Commission.