BHUBANESWAR: With Fani destroying crops across the state, a seminar was organised by the Odisha Farmer’s Association at Jatni here Wednesday.

Panchayat Rao, the head of the Odisha Farmers’ Association said, “Nature is all about maintaining balance between living beings and their environment, and cultivation is no different. We can revive our farms only with Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs).”

“There’s a myth that excessive use of fertilizers can boost yields. However, the reality is different. The excessive use of fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides is dangerous for the soil, the environment as well as humans. The over-fertilization of crops is damaging our soil as well as yields. It is having an adverse effect on the environment and human health,” Rao said.

Fertilisers are good for plants, but if used excessively it harms them, the soil, the environment and ultimately humans. When this continues for years it affects the ecological balance. Excessive use of fertilisers makes the soil toxic. It will be absorbed gradually by plants and will enter the food chain.

Maheswar Khillar, a farmer said, “Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) is a boon for farmers as well as humankind. One has to lend a helping hand to make food safety practices easily understandable to farmers. For example, IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd provides expert guidance to Farmers Produce Organisations (FPOs) and encourages them to adopt GAPs. This organisation is working at the ground level to provide training to farmers on the optimum use of farm inputs.”