Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday launched a three-month long awareness campaign to educate the people about the vector and water-borne diseases.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda inaugurated the awareness campaign chariot as well as an information sheet and a booklet on proper management of the diseases.

Meherda said, “Every year, the awareness campaign is launched before the onset of rainy season for a period of 15 days. But this year, the campaign period would be initially extended from 15 days to one month and then to three months.”

In the campaign programmes, various departments of the state government, particularly the Panchayati Raj department, Drinking Water and Sanitation, School and Mass Education, Women and Child Welfare and Industries departments have been included.

This apart, the Ananganwadi workers, office bearers of Gaon Kalyan Samitis, ASHA karmi and teachers would be roped in to spread the awareness messages.

In view the rains, the secretary said, adequate quantity of saline and medicines have been stocked at different hospitals to tackle the situation.