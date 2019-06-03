Bhubaneswar: The state association of IPS officers, Monday, bade farewell to former Director General of Police (DGP) Kunwar Brajesh Singh of 1985 batch Odisha cadre IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh in a special programme held at Police Bhavan here. He retired from the services as the Chairman and Managing Director of Odisha State Transport Corporation (OSRTC) May 31.

Singh was the DG of Odisha Police from November 2015 to August 2017 before being appointed as the CMD of the OSRTC. Earlier, he was the director of vigilance department and state police academy.

Several top police officers including DGP RP Sharma, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and special director of police Intelligence Sunil Roy were present at the event.