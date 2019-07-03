Unlike other regional language film industries, like Bengali film industry, which has recently made good adventure movies for children like ‘Durgeshgorer’ and ‘Guptodhon’, Ollywood lags behind in terms of making children’s films

BHUBANESWAR: Films and movies are expected to inspire people and there are many movies which have not only entertained viewers, but went much beyond that. Nowadays, there are very few movies which can be watched along with children. They don’t get space in big theatres and multiplexes.

Cinema has a huge impact on adults and children alike. Many try to imitate what is portrayed on the reel in real lives. Recently, we have seen some movies which can be said to be good for children like ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Udaan’, ‘The Blue Umbrella’, ‘I am Kalam’, ‘Chillar Party’ and ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’ among others.

The Odia movie industry is also making many movies, but unlike other regional language film industries, like say for example the Bengali film industry, which has recently made good adventure movies for children like ‘Durgeshgorer’ ‘Guptodhon’, Ollywood has not made any good movies for kids.

Orissa POST talked to some filmmakers and actors about the lack of movies for children in the state.

Filmmaker and Film Society of Bhubaneswar member Subrat Beura said, “It is more important to understand that the Odia film industry will not adopt niche stories as filmmakers are audience centric. The story is gone for a toss if you think only about how the audience will interpret it. Until the industry and the audience are open to new ideas and young filmmakers, I don’t expect anything new.”

Filmmaker Abhishek Parija said, “It’s not about Odia film industry not making children’s films. The issue is that the Odia film industry doesn’t make any kind of good films. Of the 30 films a year, 25 are unwatchable. The remaining five feature big stars and are typical soulless entertainers. Given the film industry we have and knowing how it functions, there is no possibility of meaningful films or children’s films.”

“The Odia film industry needs to make watchable commercial films first. Children’s film or adult film, the intent has never been to make good cinema. I think the industry needs sensible producers who will invest in decent films, if not good ones,” he added.

Filmmaker Swastik Choudhury said, “First of all in the Odia film industry, filmmakers need to have a thirst for making good films. My second film Khyanikaa depicted the innocence of children and had dealt with a subject (imagination and ideas) that relates to a child’s innocent mind. In many ways it was a children’s film though it had takeaways for people of all ages.”

Actor Partha Sarathi Ray said the Odia film market is too small and most filmmakers don’t want to try anything new. They are happy and comfortable with substandard remakes.

Satya Ranjan said that viewers should love Odia cinema. “People should come to theatres to watch and support Odia films. They have to take the initiative to give a new life to Odia cinema,” he said.

Director Anupam Mohanty said that adventure movies require a lot of capital. “Our film industry doesn’t give that kind of return. The same goes for children’s films as well. Nobody is ready to experiment as it’s risky. But new age directors can use other mediums to make children’s films,” he added.

Arindam Ganguly,OP