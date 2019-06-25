New Delhi: With below the par improvement in health sector, the second edition of ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ released by the NITI Aayog placed Odisha at 19th position in terms of overall health performance and at 18th in terms of incremental performance.

The second round of the health index took into account the period from 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).

In the report, Odisha has not shown any improvement in health outcomes from base to reference year. The incremental performance of Odisha in health outcomes recorded -3.46.

According to NITI Aayog, Kerala emerged as the top ranking state in terms of overall performance in health sector followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra as second and third best performers respectively.

The health index is a weighted composite measure of states and Union territories based on 23 indicators grouped into the domains of Health Outcomes, Governance and Information, and Key Inputs/Processes.

Among larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand were the top three states in terms of incremental performances, according to the report.

In February 2018, the first round of the health index was released, which measured the annual and incremental performances of states and union territories from 2014-15 (base year) to 2015-16 (reference year).