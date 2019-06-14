BHUBANESWAR: In a first, the state will get its maiden book on flora, featuring more than 3,000 exclusive plants and flowers from different parts of Odisha.

Researched and complied by a three-member team comprising Sanjeet Kumar, Debjeet Routray and Sweta Mishra, the book is likely to be launched in another three months’ time. The book will be launched with the aim of creating interest in botany among students of the state.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Debjeet Routray, the brainchild behind the book, said, “In 1925, HH Haines published a book, The Botany of Bihar and Orissa, and enumerated plant species of both the regions. However, the book being a shade back-dated failed to attract readers and beginners in taxonomy. So, we decided to come up with a book depicting only the flora of Odisha, something that will be easier and more appealing.”

Debjeet who is also a wildlife conservator, said that a lot of the credit for the book goes to Sanjeet Kumar, a biologist. Debjeet, who also learnt taxonomy from Sanjeet, said, “Together we have invested almost eight years in this project. We travelled across the state and identified a number of new plant species, which will find a place in the book,” he added.

Debjeet also shared that during his research he observed ‘significant changes’ to the flora of the state owing to rapid urbanisation and extreme climatic change. “There were about five to seven varieties of orchids at Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary, which are no more to be found today,” he added.

Describing the phenomena as “global environmental crisis”, environmentalist Sukanti Chand said, “Orchids are an indicator of climate change. Large-scale construction of roadways and extensive commercial usage for medicinal and anti-ageing products has resulted in their disappearance.”

Debjeet also informed that the book is in its final stages, as they are left with identifying only 200-300 plants, which is likely to be over in another three months. Interestingly, the project has been self-funded and cost him Rs 3-4 lakh.

“We plan to introduce the book in colleges and institutes across the state, as our objective is to encourage aspiring biologists and taxonomists and not make money,” said Debjeet.

