Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to set up Startup hubs at major towns in the state in an attempt to promote entrepreneurship development.

This was decided at a meeting of State Startup Council held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the Secretariat here Thursday.

Reviewing the progress made on implementation of Startup Policy, Padhi directed the officials to prepare an elaborate business plan for effective management and operation of the proposed hubs.

It was decided at the meeting to organise a national-level Startup Conclave in the state to strengthen local startup ecosystem. The Chief Secretary also directed the officials to make the conclave outcome-oriented in terms of attracting investments in innovative startups.

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Additional Chief Secretary LN Gupta stated that the Centre has recognised Odisha as the top performer as per State Startup Raking-2018. Altogether 27 states and three union territories had participated in the exercise.

Official sources said 592 startup ventures have so far been registered through Odisha Startup Portal out of which 423 including 138 women-led startups have been recognised by the Startup Council. So far, 73 startups and incubators have been awarded financial grant and other support.

Around 110 mentors have been registered and 12 incubators have been made functional. A total of 12 nodal agencies have been empanelled for recommending the innovative startups and 66 entrepreneurship-cum-Startup cells have been set up.

The expression of interest by ICAR-NRRI, Cuttack would function as another nodal agency was discussed and approved in the meeting, said sources.