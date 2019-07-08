Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are currently on a romantic vacation in Tuscany, Italy. Since their wedding, they keep updating their fans with pictures and PDA moments.

Continuing the trend, Priyanka shared some steaming pictures of herself by the pool which have been clicked by none other than her singer husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared pictures flaunting her white monokini near the pool side.

The actress captioned it, “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol @nickjonas”

The American singer shared a video in which he gave a glimpse of the beautiful scenic view of Italy in the backdrop as the couple enjoyed some dancing and filled the air with romance.

Priyanka and Nick recently attended the second wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in France. After which they decided to enjoy their time together as much as they can. Nick will soon start his tour with the Jonas Brothers while Priyanka will be back to finish her work commitments.

