Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of state Crime Branch Tuesday arrested a youth for his alleged involvement in illegal quarrying as well as several other criminal activities in Khurda. The accused was identified as Sunil Pradhan alias Surya alias Hatakhandi, a resident of Deulatangi village in Khurda Sadar police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF carried out a raid and arrested Pradhan from his village. The STF claimed that Pradhan along with others in his group has been engaged in illegal stone quarrying from the hills that include Badasaunli, Kalinga, Hatia, Chingudi, Jodamba, Mankadakhia. Sources in the STF claimed that Pradhan who is an expert in making bombs used to supply those to the mining mafia. Several people have died due to bomb attacks in the area.

Pardhan has also lost one of his hands when blast occurred during bomb making a few years ago. Pardhan was reportedly involved in drug peddling in Khurda and capital region. Several dreaded criminal gangs of the state including those of Raja Acharya and Tito are involved in illegal quarrying business in Khurda.

Meanwhile, the STF carried out search at the houses of another dreaded criminal Prakash Nayak alias Chhota who surrendered before the Khurda district police Tuesday. The STF is preparing to take Chhota on remand in order to elicit vital information in connection with his criminal activities like narcotics trade, arms trade and illegal quarrying.