Champua: Even as the hunger strike by people of Badakalimati at Champua sub-collector’s office entered the fifth day Friday, they are refusing to end their agitation. It is against a private company which is accused of reneging on its promises over some demands like jobs and peripheral development.

Nine agitators had fallen sick earlier and were admitted to a hospital. They were discharged from the hospital and again took part in the agitation.

Notably, three days after the agitation, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC near the Champua sub-collector’s office for a day and then whisked away some agitators from the site.

Police had booked 19 agitators and decided to produce them in court, but at that time scores of their supporters had joined the protests outside the police station, leaving the police in a fix.

Later, police registered a case against 98 people under Section 107 of IPC and produced them in the sub-collector’s court. Here, the officials had tried to convince the locals and told them to sign PR bonds for their release, but the agitating people refused to do so.

They were firm on their stand and continued their agitation. They even refused to take medical help despite falling sick. Champua tehsildar Alok Kumar Patel said that the locals are still continuing their agitation despite all efforts to pacify them.

Locals alleged that a private company at Dubuna had promised to provide education facilities, drinking water and road connectivity in the area. The company had promised to create jobs for locals, but it is not doing so.

They said although they have been protesting against the apathy of the company, it is not taking any measure. They accused the company of polluting the environment in the area, which has become a cause of concern.

The agitators said that during a meeting with the company management August 21, 2018, the company had promised them to sort out the issues, but nothing has been done.

