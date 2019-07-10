Barbil: With mining and other industrial activities polluting rivers and streams in Keonjhar district, green activists under the banner, Suna-Karo Nadi Banchao Andolan, have taken serious note of the pollution in the rivers Suna and Karo.

The outfit has launched an initiative to preserve the water resources of Barbil and its peripheral areas.

The organisation held a meeting Monday where waterman and environmentalist Rajendra Singh expressed concern about the pollution of rivers and the over exploitation of water resources. He demanded steps to conserve water and prevent pollution of water bodies.

During his three-day visit to the state, Rajendra took stock of the condition of rivers in Joda and Barbil Sunday. He noticed how the Suna River is getting polluted and inspected the condition of Dalki Creek Monday.

Before Independence, the Bard Company had built a dam in the area to store water. The dam has been in a dilapidated state for 35 years. The dam has also failed to store water due to siltation. A natural stream feeding the dam is on the verge of extinction.

“The state government should consider reconstruction of the dam to conserve water in the area where mining is going on,” he said.

Some of the activists advocating water conservation said a company operating in the area is drawing water from the Karo River near Santabahal and Bolani and releasing effluents into the river. Rajendra voiced concern over pollution of the river.

Mahanadi Bachao Andolan Convenor Sudarshan Das said, “The environment is our life. It is our duty to protect it. We will carry on our movement.”

Addressing the media later, Rajendra called for immediate steps to prevent the pollution of rivers in Keonjhar district.

PNN