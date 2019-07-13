Los Angeles: ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown has denied that she has been offered a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature ‘The Eternals’.

The 15-year-old actor took to Instagram to shoot down the rumours that she will be starring in the film, which will be directed by Chloe Zhao of ‘The Rider’ fame.

“OK, guys, this is the problem. Everybody thinks that I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. Not that I know of. My family and I have no idea. So, I just want to let everybody know that I’m not… as of right now,” Brown said in a video she posted on her Instagram story.

Marvel is reportedly lining up a star-studded cast for the film.

Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, as well as Keanu Reeves, are all in negotiations with the studio to join the film.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of ‘The Eternals’ is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Zhao is directing from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel head Kevin Feige is producing.

PTI