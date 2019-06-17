Kolkata: The West Bengal government sent a formal letter of invitation to the striking junior doctors to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday at 3 p.m.

The letter from Director, Medical Education, P.K. Mitra said the Chief Minister has agreed to meet two representatives from each medical college at the Secretariat Nabanna.

“The discussion will focus on all your demands. I also confirm that discussion and resolutions taken in this meeting shall be recorded, and duly communicated to you,” the letter said.

IANS