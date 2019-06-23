A couple of months ago, Smaranika Naik, a Class X student of DPS Kalinga, Bhubaneswar, won the Odia Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs-2019, a song-based reality show, and overnight, she became a star. This was not the first time that Smaranika had won an award and earned all round appreciation for her mellifluous voice, but this win was special for her because she was judged by eminent personalities like well-known music director Premanand and top singers Krishan Beura, Bishnumohan Kabi and Antara Chakravorty. The 15-year-old singer, who is also good in dance and academics, received quite a few offers for playback singing in Odia films after she won the competition.

Daughter of Manisha and Chittaranjan Naik, Smaranika started taking interest in singing when she was just a kid. Manisha recollects, “A few years ago, my elder daughter was performing at a programme in our locality where all the family members were present. Suddenly, Smaranika approached the organisers and expressed her desire to sing. They were happy and handed her the mike. Everyone present on the occasion was impressed by her performance. I felt that she had the talent and it should be properly taken care of.

“As my father in law was a singer and my husband and sister in law also like to sing, they insisted on proper training for Smaranika. I took her to Guru Balakrushna Behera where she learned classical singing for two years.”

Smaranika says, “I enjoy singing songs of all genres. But old songs are my favourite. Now I am learning Hindustani classical from Susant Kumar Panda and Light Vocal from Sarada Prasanna Sahoo. My gurus help me to polish my skills. Since childhood, I have loved to perform on stage and that’s what took me to the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Apart from that, I have performed on more than fifty stages in Odisha and other states. I have topped in many competitions.”

Smaranika has participated in Meri Awaz Suno, a musical programme organised by a private FM channel, and performed on All India Radio. She has also sung at children’s festivals organised by PECUC, a non-government organisation every year in November.

“I am happy that I have completed my three-year-long vocal training course with a first class and distinction. I have participated in many national level programmes such as Indian Idol Junior, Voice Kids, Singing Superstar and Rising Star. Though I have not made it to the top in these competitions, I am optimistic of getting success at the national level,” says the confident singer.

Besides singing, Smaranika is very good at her studies and scores more than 90 per cent every year. She also loves to dance and has participated in many dance-based programmes.

Smaranika credits her success to her parents. “I love my parents who always support and help me whenever I am low on confidence. Singing is my passion and I want to be a playback singer but not at the cost of my studies. My mom always makes sure that extra-curricular activities do not disturb my studies.”

Manisha says, “Both my daughters sing well. But it is challenging to nurture their skills as my husband works in the merchant navy, so I have to manage things on my own. Smaranika is a bright kid and she knows how to strike a balance between her music and academics.”

BRATATI BARAL, OP