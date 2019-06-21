It’s not an easy task for heroines to make it big unless they act in alongside a star hero. Young actress Anisha Ambrose is also now facing a similar fate. The actress, who made her debut with Alias Janaki, couldn’t score a blockbuster in her career till now.

She was last seen in seven, which was released recently. But even that film was a commercial failure. Anisha made a huge buzz a couple of years back when it was reported that she had been roped in to play the female lead alongside Pawan Kalyan in Sardaar Gabber Singh. But unfortunately, things didn’t get materialize at that time and she missed the chance.

Sans good offers, she has decided to get married. A picture of her getting engaged to an unknown person has been doing rounds on the Internet from last two days. Anisha didn’t confirm the news yet though. We have to wait for her confirmation to know more about her beau.