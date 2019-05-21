Balasore: A student of Pundarungi village in Basta block in this district allegedly committed suicide Tuesday after learning of his failure in the High School Certificate (HSC) examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sankarsan Sethi, a student of Gandhiji High School at Mandurukula in Sadar area here.

He had appeared for Matriculation examination this year and allegedly consumed poison Tuesday after the results were announced in the morning.

Even though he was rushed to the Basta community health centre, he was declared ‘dead on arrival’ at the hospital.