Rayagada: Police Sunday morning recovered the body of a 19-year-old college student, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near LIC office in Kasturinagar in Rayagada district. While the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of murder.

The deceased has been identified as M Suresh Kumar. He was a student of Rayagada Autonomous College.

The matter came to the fore after locals spotted the body of the youth with visible injuries and alerted the police. The cops along with a scientific team and dog squad reached the spot and recovered the body.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, prima facie investigation suggested that the youth was murdered.

“The circumstantial evidence suggests that the youth was killed by some miscreants at a different location and his body was dumped in Kasturinagar,” the police said.

“From our preliminary investigation, we assume it to be a case of murder. He might have been murdered somewhere and his body has been dumped here. The investigation is underway and we are hopeful of getting some clue. We will arrest the accused soon,” said the SDPO.

PNN