Malkangiri: Students of Malkangiri district welcomed guests with ‘tree bombs’ at the closing ceremony of district level Van Mahotsav, Sunday, here.

The guests to the event that started July 1 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay 1 were gifted with a ‘tree bomb’ each.

‘Tree bombs’ are also known as seed balls. They consist of a variety of seeds packed in a ball of clay. Various nutrients such as humus or compost may be included. These are placed around the seeds, at the centre of the ball, to provide microbial inoculants. Cotton fibres or liquefied paper are sometimes mixed into the clay to strengthen it, or liquefied paper mash coated on the outside to further protect the clay ball during sowing/throwing.

According to Malkangiri DFO, Pradeep Devdash Mirash, seed bombs are environment friendly as thousands of them can be thrown or sown in one day. Seed balls don’t need planting or complex propagation – just scatter them where you want them to grow (preferably on top of soil or compost), and let nature take over. It really is that simple. Seed balls will also grow equally well in pots, said Pradeep.

Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi , SP Jagamohan Meena, Additional Collector Birsen Pradhan were among those present at the event.

Balimela Forest Range’s Kondel Forest Protection Committee was selected as the best forest range as it played a major role in creating awareness about the district’s environment.

PNN