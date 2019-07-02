BHUBANESWAR: Odisha State Nodal Agency, Centre for Environmental Studies (CES), Department of Forest & Environment, Government of Odisha organised a plantation program at Nehru Nodal Uchha Bidypitha, Cuttack on the eve of Van-Mahotsav.

CES also organised an awareness meeting to spread the idea of observing Van-Mahotsav Week and conservation of trees among the students, teachers and general public.

Ashutosh Debata, Director, CES, Niranjan Behera, District Education Officer, Cuttack, Pravat Mohan Dash, Programme Officer, CES, project officers Hemant Kumar Das and Arjun Kumar Biswal among others shared their views on this occasion.

They advised students to plant and take care of trees. About 50 trees were planted inside the campus by the students and guests. After this programme, guests, teachers, students and others participated in a mass swachhta programme outside the school campus.