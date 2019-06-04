Sydney: According to a recent study published in Australian Prescriber journal, elderly people who take anti-depressants or opioids are more than twice as likely to suffer a fractured hip after a fall.

The study revealed that the risk of fracturing a hip was significantly higher among those who were taking multiple psychotropic medicines — mood and conscious-altering medications that are used to treat conditions ranging from depression to dementia.

“Anti-depressants, opioids, anti-epileptic medicines, benzodiazepines (which are used to treat anxiety) and antipsychotics (which are used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) all increase the risk of hip fractures,” lead author Libby Roughead from the University of South Australia (UniSA) said.

According to the study, the risk is increased up to five times in the case of starting anti-depressants and anxiety medicines together. This equates to one extra hip fracture for every 17 patients aged 80 years and older who are treated for a year.

However, the research also suggests that the risk of falling can be lowered by reducing medicine use, exercising more and using other interventions such as occupational therapy and podiatry.

IANS