Mumbai: Warina Hussain has been the talk of the town ever since her debut with Salman Khan Production movie ‘Loveyatri’. The beautiful actress is now making headlines after the film makers of ‘Dabangg 3’ roped her for a special song titled “Munna Budnaan Hua”.

The actress cannot contain her excitement as she is going to work with Salman Khan once again. Apart from her, the movie will also star Sonakshi Sinha.

Chulbul Pandey will match steps with Warina Hussain in this special song. It is learnt that Warina will be seen in a completely different look. She will be seen in an Indo-Western outfit. The item number is set in a modernised dhaba and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Have a look at some of the pictures of Warina Hussain:

