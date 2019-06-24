Pictures of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s new house are doing the rounds on social media. The swanky mansion was bought by Piramals and then gifted to the couple.

The 50,000-square-foot sea-facing bungalow in Worli is a five-storey, which has a lawn, an open-air water body, and a double height multi-purpose room in the basement. The ground floor has an entrance lobby, and the upper storeys have living and dining halls, bedrooms. The bungalow also includes lounge areas, dressing rooms and servants’ quarters across different levels.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal had hosted a private party at their new residence, which was a close-knit affair. Isha Ambani, who took wedding vows with Anand Piramal, will now live in this new abode along with hubby.

Isha’s wedding ceremony was no less than a starry affair as celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and many others arrived to bless the couple. Wedding and post wedding pictures of Isha Ambani, who got engaged to Anand Piramal in September, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy, have taken the internet by storm.