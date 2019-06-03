Mumbai: Akshay and Twinkle’s Juhu house opens up in a beautiful lawn that overlooks the Arabian sea. You can witness the grandeur of their abode right from its entrance that has a lush green orchard.

From the drafting to the architecture, everything has been done by Twinkle, who believes in decorating her home with things that have beautiful stories. While KhiladiAkshay Kumar rules the Bollywood and international Box Office, his wife, Twinkle Khanna is big on filling her sea-facing home with objects and curios that tell a story.

The duplex apartment brims with family photographs, art and artefacts, and souvenirs collected on trips. The ground floor includes the living and dining space, the kitchen, a home theatre, and a room that serves as Akshay Kumar’s walk-in closet. The first floor houses the bedrooms, a pantry, Twinkle Khanna’s home office and a balcony with a daybed.

Have a look at the interiors of the house: