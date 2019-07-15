Although an otherwise calm Kane Williamson is quite well known as cricketer, he has managed to keep his personal life away from all the glitz and glamour. Considered to be one of the best batsmen in the world currently, the baby-faced 25-year-old is currently dating a British born nurse, Sarah Raheem.

The news on their alleged affair broke out earlier this year when the duo was spotted on the beaches of New Zealand. Enjoying quite a romantic vacation, several of the duo’s pictures made their way into social sites worldwide, revealing their secret affair.

Although neither has declared their love out in the open, the couple was spotted on several occasions post the revelation. Take a quick look at Williamson’s ‘Mystery Girlfriend’ as news has it that the duo is planning to get hitched soon!