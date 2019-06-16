Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra, who keeps entertaining fans with her lovely pictures with Nick Jonas, has returned to her home. She shared a selfie and wrote, “Home sweet home.. ❤️💋😍”

Nick Jonas had purchased a house in Los Angeles before his wedding. According to reports, Priyanka and Nick’s lavish house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool that overlooks the hills and is made on a total area of 4,129 square feet.

It also has a beautiful backyard and a wooden terrace. Priyanka and Nick’s house costs $6.5 million (approximately Rs 45.9 crore).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married December 01, 2018 in a Christian ceremony and December 02, 2018 as per Hindu traditions. The couple hosted three wedding receptions for their family and friends.