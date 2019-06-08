Khariar: Thousand of residents of Khariar and Komna blocks have alleged irregularities in construction of Lower Indra Irrigation Project and expressed discontent.

Sources said though the government is pumping in crores of rupees for the project, villagers here are not able to get its benefits, thanks to the substandard work being done by the departments concerned, contractors and engineers who allegedly swindle a large chunk of the allocated funds.

Sources said the Nrasingh sub minor canal was constructed near Saragadi-Nuapada village under the project. But due to substandard work, a huge breach developed in the canal even before one year of its completion. As a result, the nearby agricultural land was daubed with mud and sand, destroying the fertility of the land. While the farmers were preparing for Rabi crop, this situation has increased tension among them.

To cover up the matter, the department had tried to reconstruct the canal by filling the void with sand and soil packing.

When the canal division executive engineer Swetakumar was asked about this, he denied the allegation saying there were no irregularities in the construction work.

He further clarified that water is not released into the canal. But the residents of Saragadi and Nuapada villages had used the water of the canal by opening the canal’s gate without the permission of the department. Illegal opening of canal gate is the result of the big breach, he added.

The irony of the matter is though the canal breach was due to the substandard work, the department is putting the blame on the people.

PNN