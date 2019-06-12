Shivaji Mohinta

At the recent elections, we were able to observe leaders, their strategies and the kind of results different parties achieved. The Prime Minister led the campaigns for the BJP to win a decisive mandate for the second time and the chief minister of Odisha came back to power for the fifth time in a row. Both leaders have contrasting styles and approaches; but the results are enviable.

Successful leaders and visionaries have different styles unique to them. Just as Steve Jobs versus Bill Gates, Warren Buffet versus Richard Branson or MS Dhoni versus Virat Kohli. All are hugely successful but project different styles in their work space, which has been often a subject of high interest.

According to studies, most individuals show four dimensions in their behaviour with particular emphasis on certain key characteristics. These dimensions shape behavioral styles and innate personality traits.

The four typical profiles are Dominating (D), Influential (I), Steadiness(S), Compliant (C) which makes the acronym DISC. Psychologist Dr William Moulton Marston of Harvard University studied the DISC theory and it was found as a method of identifying predictable actions and personality traits within human behaviour.

If we list the demonstrated behaviour of the PM and the CM under these dimensions, we can understand their distinctive functional styles. First the PM. Under ‘D’ he shows the following characteristics: He is forceful, assertive, bottom line conscious, careful of outward appearance, passionate, ready to adopt and adapt and has original ideas. Under ‘I’ he has the following characteristics: He radiates optimism, is a strong verbal communicator, is persuasive, employs strong promotional techniques, is a networker, and motivates people to act in his favour. Under ‘S’ he shows the characteristic that he enjoys independence and under ‘C’ he is punctual.

Coming to the CM the following DISC characteristics are observed: Under ‘D’ he is focused and seeks results; under ‘I’ he is smiling and empowers team; under ‘S’ he is a good listener, is reserved, is conscious, is calculative, values loyalty, is tactful and seeks trust; under ‘C’ he is a disciplinarian, follows SOPs, adheres to rules, and is analytical.

In terms of DISC characteristics the PM scores high in ‘D’ and ‘I’ and low in ‘S’ and ‘C’. This reflects in his behaviour, in aspects such as maintaining direct eye contact, firm handshake, immaculate dressing and outward appearance, powerful verbal communication with lot of hand movement, and the use of catchy phrases and one-liners to enthrall the audience. Both are passionate about their goals and are time-conscious. Often they would like to take quick decisions to reach their objectives. They radiate optimism in their body language and are focused on achievement of their desired goals.

The CM’s characteristics show he has a distinctive style with dominant ‘S’ and ‘C’. People with such profiles generally appear relaxed, calm and reserved. They will avoid giving conclusive answers till they get more details. They are good listeners with a cautious approach. They dress appropriately for comfort rather than fashion. They are not demonstrative or aggressive with animated gestures. They tend not to share personal feelings, remain diplomatic and correct with their statements. Their handshakes are generally loose and brief, with minimum facial expression. They are thoughtful and seek action more than words.

However, with such contrasting styles and intensities both leaders are big-time winners. It only proves that no style is good, bad, right or wrong. All styles have inherent strengths and limitations but are uniquely positive.

The writer is a certified business coach and can be reached at shiv_9807@hotmail.com.