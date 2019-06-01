Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is yet to make her debut in the industry. However, the star kid manages to grab headlines for her public appearances and dressing style.

Recently, she attended a wedding ceremony and the pictures of her look from the function are breaking the internet. Donning a saree, pictures of Suhana are going viral on social media. The ethereal looking daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan is making her fans go crazy who can’t wait to see her in front of the camera.

The pictures of Suhana are from a family wedding in Kolkata and her ethnic ensemble and diva-like attitude are going viral on the internet. Suhana is reportedly marking her presence at her cousin, Alia Chibba’s wedding. Alia is Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant and Namita’s daughter.

The latest pictures shared by Suhana’s cousin Alia on social media, feature her soaking the sun in a gorgeous saree. Suhana completed her look with a halter neck blouse and statement earrings.

Have a look at the pictures below: