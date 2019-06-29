Suhana Khan, daughter of Hindi cinema superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is pursuing her higher education at Ardingly College in England.

It seems Suhana has been doing rather well in her college as she received an award for exceptional contribution to drama much to mother Gauri’s delight.

Gauri recently took to Instagram to share a video of Suhana receiving the award from her college’s authorities.

“The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama,” she captioned the video.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a comment on Gauri’s post to offer his congratulations.

“So proud!!!!!” he wrote.

Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday also dropped in a congratulatory note.

“Congratulations !!! That’s amazing !!! @suhanakhan2 @gaurikhan” wrote Bhavana.

Gauri also went for lunch with Suhana following the award ceremony.

“Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation,” she captioned a beautiful photo of Suhana.

The 19-year-old Suhana has been praised by many, including veteran actress Shabana Azmi, for her passion for acting. The world, however, will have to wait a little longer to see whether Suhana follows in her father’s footsteps.

PNN