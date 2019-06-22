Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is one of those star kids who stay in headlines for petty reasons. Everything she uploads on her Instagram account goes viral in no time.

She has been making her fans go gaga with her splendid pictures and videos. Recently, the star kid uploaded a pole dance video that has gone viral on the internet. This time she is setting the dance floor on fire with her moves. The star-kid was seen shaking a leg to Hollywood rapper turned actor Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme song in the clip.

Sporting a white top and a pair of black shorts, Suhana left her tresses open and danced with her friend. The post’s caption read, “@suhanakhan2 dancing with her friends.”

Earlier this month, a similar video from a dance club, Suhana was seen dancing, dressed in a one-shoulder sequined silver dress. With her hair let down, she painted a pretty picture in the fun video.

Worth mentioning, Suhana who currently studies in the UK, has shown her interest in the film industry. Everyone is waiting eagerly for her debut.

