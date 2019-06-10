Mumbai: Suhana Khan, daughter of the ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is one of the most popular star kids. Earlier, King Khan had revealed that his little daughter was interested in acting.

There were also reports that Suhana would soon make her debut with a Karan Johar production movie. However, there has been no official confirmation on it. However, even before her debut, Suhana Khan, who is now studying in New York, is making fans go gaga with her looks, acting skills and dance moves.

Recently, a video of Suhana is going viral on social media in which the black beauty is seen shaking a leg to the tune of ‘Oh Boy’. Dressed in an off-shoulder sequin silver dress, Suhana can be seen grooving and twirling to the music.

Have a look at the video below:

Recently, Suhana was in news for keeping her ATM card and cash in the backside of her mobile phone cover.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in a Tamil movie in a negative role also starring Tamil superstar Vijay Thallapathy.