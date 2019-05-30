Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made quite a fashion statement in ethnic wear at a wedding.

Dressed in a pale green salwar kameez and with henna applied on her hands, Suhana’s graceful traditional look from her cousin’s wedding has grabbed attention on the social media as her photographs are doing the rounds on Internet.

In the viral images, Suhana is seen posing and sharing smiles with her cousins. With minimal make-up, a duppata on her shoulders and straight loose hair, Suhana has aced the ethnic look.

IANS